Karachi policeman wounded in firing by unidentified men

Police is not ruling out the attack as an incident of target-killing-- File photo

KARACHI: Unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire on a police constable and wounded him gravely early on Saturday in the city’s Korangi No 5 area.

According to police, Constable Asghar was going to resume his duty when suspects on a motorcycle targeted him from the back.

When the constable fell from his motorcycle, the suspects fired at him again, said Superintendent Police Korangi Faisal Abdullah.

The suspects took away the policeman’s personal weapon and fled from the site of incident, he said, adding that the matter seems to be of target-killing.

The wounded policeman received three bullets on his leg while one bullet pierced through his stomach, said the SP. He added that the policeman was wearing a casual shirt over his police uniform at the time he came under the attack.

The SP mentioned that Asghar is receiving medical treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The policeman’s leg was also fractured due to the fall from his motorcycle.

Agha Siraj Durrani’s guard shoots himself

In a separate incident, a guard, performing duties at the residence of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, was found dead in a suspected suicide.

According to police, at the guard was on duty in the Phase 5 area of Defence, when he allegedly shot himself in the chest with his own weapon.

The assembly speaker’s household staff told police that the guard never spoke of any concern or issues before the incident and had been serving the Durranis since his childhood.

Initially, police has said that the shooting could be unintentional or by mistake, saying that further investigation is underway.