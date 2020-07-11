Fawad says his ministry adopted 'Made in Pakistan' projects under PM's vision

Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry- File photo

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the Ministry of Science and Technology adopted ‘Made in Pakistan’ projects under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the federal minister on Twitter, the PTI-led government aims to turn Pakistan into a technological superpower within the decade.

“In Pakistan, sanitisers and masks were either not found or being (sold in) black (illegally),” said the federal minister, adding that the country is not only fulfilling its needs now, it is exporting these in millions.

He said that Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad will be turned into special economic zones. In the next phase, a 200-acre health city will be built in Faisalabad, he added.

In the economic zones, the technology industry and businesses will be granted special privileges, said the minister.

The minister, in his social media message, also urged international companies to work in the country, assuring them of a competitive environment and 'relaxed tax structure'.

First batch of local made ventilators handed over to NDMA

Under the 'Made in Pakistan' vision, Chaudhry had said that PM Imran handed over the first batch of local made ventilators to the National Disaster Management Authority last week.

Amid general concern over the healthcare facilities during the pandemic, the PTI minister had vowed in April that the country will soon begin production of ventilators and other safety gear on a local level.

Last month, the minister said that the ventilators were in the final phase of testing while he announced that the government had achieved another landmark as Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) approved the country's first COVID-19 testing kit.

The Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Health had also earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding the indigenous development of Electro Medical devices.