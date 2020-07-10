10 Pakistan Air Force officers promoted to rank of air vice-marshal

ISLAMABAD: One officer of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has been promoted to the air marshal rank and 10 others as air vice-marshals as part of the promotion announced by the federal government on Friday.

According to a PAF spokesperson, "The Government of Pakistan has promoted Air Vice-Marshal Aamir Masood to the rank of Air Marshal."

The PAF spokesperson added that 10 air commodores have been promoted to the rank of air vice-marshal as well. Seven of the officers were from the general duty (pilot) branch and three others were from the PAF's engineering branch.

The promoted officers from the GD (P) branch were Air Vice-Marshals Amir Rashid, S Fauad Masud Hatmi, Muhammad Jamal Arshad, Zaffar Aslam, Muhammad Sarfraz, Kazim Hammad, and Shakil Ghazanfar.

The officers from the engineering branch — who were promoted to the next rank — were Air Vice-Marshals Irfan Zaheer, Asif Maqsood, and Muhammad Amir Hayat.