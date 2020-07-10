LHC seeks reply from NAB on plea to arrest Jang Geo Media Group Editor-in-Chief’s wife and children

Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was arrested by NAB on March 12. — Geo News/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and others within two weeks on a petition questioning faulty investigations in the plot allotment case against Jang Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

A division bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider passed the orders on a petition filed by Asad Khurral.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued that his client provided evidence to NAB against Mir Shakil and his family members — Mir Ibrahim, Mir Ismail, Shaheena Shakil and others — in the illegal plots allotment case.

In 1986, Mir Ibrahim Rahman was 8 years old, Ayesha Rahman was 6, Asma Rahman was 4 and Mir Ismail Rahman was 1 year old.



However, the bureau only arrested Mir Shakil and no step had been taken against his family members, the petitioner complained.

He said that the bureau had "failed to take appropriate action" against the detained journalist's family and that it would benefit Mir Shakil at the trial stage.

He pleaded with the court to direct the bureau to nominate the co-accused in the reference, besides placing their names on the Exit Control List.

The court, after hearing the argument, sought a reply from NAB authorities within two weeks and adjourned further hearing.