Thu Jul 09, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 9, 2020

NADRA DG Zulfiqar Ali removed from post

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 09, 2020
Director-General National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Zulfiqar Ali removed from his post by chairman of the authority. Photo: File

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) removed director general  Zulfiqar Ali from his post on Thursday on directives of the authority's chairman.

According to the official notification issued by NADRA, the chairman of the national authority had directed the removal of Zulfiqar Ali with all administrative and financial authority, delegated or otherwise, withdrawn from him immediately.

"The action was taken with the approval of competent authority," read the official communique. 

