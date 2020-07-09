SC rejects Senator Sarfaraz Bugti's bail plea in kidnapping case

Court directs Bugti’s lawyer to make efforts to ensure the safe return of the girl involved in the case. Photo: File

QUETTA: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Senator Sarfaraz Bugti in a case related to the kidnapping of a nine-year-old girl, reported Geo News.

The apex court heard the case at the Supreme Court's registry in Quetta, where a two-member bench, comprising Justice Mohammad Ameen Ahmed and Justice Mazhar Alam Mian Khel heard the case.

In today’s hearing, the petitioner Senator Bugti, along with his lawyer, Kamran Murtaza, appeared before the court.

A woman applicant, who had filed the plea in the kidnapping case, also appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the court asked Bugti’s lawyer to make efforts to ensure the girl’s safe return.

“Kamran Sahab, make an effort that the girl comes back, (So) the issue can be resolved,” remarked the judge.

The court said Bugti is an influential man and he should ensure that the girl returns unharmed.

“Over the past six months, Bugti has not been seen around, no one has arrested him… who can arrest him now?” the judge wondered.

He further said to Bugti's lawyer, “You can understand” what the remarks meant.

Subsequently, the court turned down the Senator’s plea for bail and adjourned the hearing until July 14.

Speaking to media after the hearing, Bugti's lawyer said that his client's bail plea had not been rejected, rather he had not been provided interim bail.

Murtaza said that it was up to the police whether they wanted to go after Bugti or not. He further said that if police did not create hurdles for his client's appearance before the court, Bugti will attend the next hearing of the case as well.

Senator Bugti is accused of being a facilitator in the kidnapping of a nine-year-old girl. The Balochistan High Court had earlier rejected his plea for bail.

In January this year, a sessions court had ordered Bugti be arrested for his alleged involvement in the abduction. The senator could not be arrested back then as he had left as soon as his bail plea was rejected.

He was reportedly on an interim bail before the court had issued his arrest orders.

The girl’s grandmother had filed a case against her father for having her abducted as the family court had granted the grandmother custody of the child.

The senator is accused of facilitating the abduction and keeping the child hidden at his residence.