PPP women MPs surround speaker's dais after inappropriate language used by PTI MP

National Assembly. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Female lawmakers from PPP surrounded the speaker's dais in the National Assembly after a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA used inappropriate language regarding them during a session today.

The argument started when a call for attention notice was presented in the assembly by PPP over the unannounced load shedding being done in Karachi by the city’s sole power supplier K-Electric.

Protests started after a war of word ensued between Energy Minister Omar Ayub and PTI lawmaker Aslam Khan with the female members of the house.

The tensions showed no signs of stopping even after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri urged the PTI lawmaker to not to speak female lawmakers this way.

“Women, whether they are from the government or opposition, are to be respected,” said Suri.

Upon the deputy speaker’s request, PTI lawmaker Khan apologised to the lawmakers and stated that he did not target anyone neither did he take anyone’s name.

This is not the first time that lawmakers of the PPP and the ruling party have exchanged harsh words against each other.

Last month, PPP lawmaker Naveed Qamar and Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, of the ruling PTI, were also involved in a heated face-off during a session of the National Assembly after Zaidi levelled indirect accusations against the PPP.