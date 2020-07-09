FM Qureshi shoots down false reports of death

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi rejected reports Thursday that he had died, after it emerged that changes had been made to his Wikipedia profile to say he had passed away.



The foreign minister said that he was fine and on the path to recovery from the coronavirus. Earlier this month, Qureshi said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had gone into self-isolation.



The foreign minister, in a tweet, had said: “This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for Covid 19.”

“By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” he added.

The minister has joined an unfortunately long list of lawmakers to have contracted the contagious disease.

Two weeks ago, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq tested positive for coronavirus.

A week prior to that PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said she has tested positive.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, PTI MNA Jai Prakash, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Narcotics Shehryar Afridi and PTI's chief whip in the National Assembly Aamir Dogar have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.