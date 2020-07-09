Army chief praises troops in supporting civil administration to curb coronavirus

COAS Bajwa visits Corps Headquarters Peshawar, on July 8, 2020. — ISPR

PESHAWAR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has praised security forces for supporting civil administration in mitigating coronavirus, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Wednesday.

The ISPR, in a statement, said: "[Gen] Bajwa visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar today [...] was given a detailed briefing on [the] prevailing security situation, progress on development works and socio-economic uplift in tribal districts."

On arrival at the Corps Headquarters, the army chief was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood.

Last week, Gen Bajwa visited the Corps headquarters and Sindh Rangers headquarters in Karachi and "was briefed on the operational matters and internal security situation", according to ISPR.

Gen Bajwa "expressed satisfaction over coherent response by LEAS in ensuring peace in Karachi and paid tribute to LEAs for countering nefarious designs of enemies", said the ISPR statement.

According to the statement, the army chief "also visited Garrison Health and Diagnostic Centre and Field Isolation Centre". He lauded the support rendered by the formation in the national response against COVID-19.



