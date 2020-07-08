close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
July 8, 2020

DSP Allama Iqbal martyred in Swabi police encounter

Swabi Police says one proclaimed offender was also killed during the encounter while the other managed to escape. 

SWABI: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Allama Iqbal was martyred while two constables sustained injuries during an alleged encounter on Wednesday.

According to Swabi Police, an alleged encounter took place between police officials and suspects. The DSP was martyred and a proclaimed offender was killed due to the exchange of fire in the Kalu Khan area of Swabi.

"The search operation in the area is underway to arrest the other accused," the police added.

