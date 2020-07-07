Pakistan's 'Ash' Siddiqui slams PUBG ban for suppressing marginalised gaming community

Top Pakistani game Arslan 'Ash' Siddiqui has slammed a ban on online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds — commonly known as PUBG — by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), saying it would end up suppressing the already-marginalised gaming community.

A week after the PTA banned the PUBG due to young gamers in Pakistan dying of suicide, Siddiqui has stepped up to plead the gaming community's case.

In a vlog uploaded on YouTube, the 'World Tekken 7' champion said the decision has closed another door for the youth to earn money. The team from Pakistan was set to take part in an international PUBG tournament but now would be unable to do so, he added.

"The ban will not see the qualifying team participate in the world finals. It's upsetting to see," he said.



"The team worked day in and day out but their efforts have gone to waste. Who will be held responsible for this?"

The world Tekken 7 champion noted that as most of the gaming events were cancelled due to the pandemic, mobile gaming, in general, and PUBG, in particular, was booming and emerging as a way for professional gamers to make a living.

"One could still compete in PUBG from the comfort of their own home [...] banning the game is only suppressing talent and is an injustice for [gamers] as there is enormous potential that they can [win and] make the country proud."

Siddiqui also spoke of the lack of investment in e-sports and said people needed to appreciate the community just like they support the national cricket team.

"I'm not criticising cricket but we're being neglected. People celebrated the PSL 2020 coming home but no one saw when I brought international players to Pakistan to compete," he rued.

"I was very happy when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) invited me to the PSL and appreciated me. In a similar fashion, the gaming community needs this support."