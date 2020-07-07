21st martyrdom anniversary of Kargil heroes observed today

Respect paid to Kargil heroes on 21st martyrdom anniversary today-- Photo by ISPR

Pakistan observed the 21st martyrdom anniversary of its national heroes Captain Karnal Sher Khan shaheed (Nishan-e- Haider) and Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In the native towns of the heroes, Swabi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Ghizer (Gilgit-Baltistan), wreath-laying ceremonies were held to pay homage to the sacrifices of Kargil heroes for their motherland.

“On behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Force Commander Northern Areas (FCNA) Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan, laid floral wreath at Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed’s grave while Commandant Punjab Regimental Centre laid floral wreath at the grave of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed,” ISPR said.

The ceremony was attended by people from various walk of lives, civil and military officials and relatives of the martyrs.

Kargil heroes 'wrote history with their blood’: COAS

COAS Bajwa in his tribute to the Kargil War heroes Captain Karnal Sher Khan and Havaldar Lalak Jan said that the martyrs wrote history with their blood against all odds.

"There is nothing more honourable than laying one’s life for the defence of the motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons for valour and unwavering allegiance to defend the country, regardless of the cost,” ISPR quoted COAS Bajwa as saying.



