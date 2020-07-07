40 PTI leaders contract coronavirus: report

Majority of those infected are MPAs and MNAs. Photo: Files

To date, 40 MPs and members of the ruling PTI have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while two have died, showed a tally compiled by Geo.tv.

Majority of those infected, since the outbreak of the virus in February, are members of the provincial assemblies (MPAs) associated with the PTI. While 15 members of the national assembly (MNAs) have been infected by the virus.

Some prominent names include Asad Qaiser, Speaker of the National Assembly, Shehryar Khan Afridi, Minister of State for Narcotics Control, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Imran Ismail, Governor Sindh.

One senator, belonging to the party, has also fallen ill.

The most recent government official to announce contracting the deadly virus is Dr Zafar Mirza, the minister of state for health, and the most senior health official in Pakistan overlooking the coronavirus response.

Two lawmakers belonging to the PTI have also died due to the disease, namely Shaheen Raza and Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel. Both were members of the provincial assemblies.

Meanwhile, the infected members of the political party also include Nadeem Afzal Chan and Abrar ul Haq.

Pakistan has a total of 233,646 cases of the virus and has confirmed 4,818 deaths, as of July 7.