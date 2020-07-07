Thundershowers, rainfall expected in Karachi today

KARACHI: Heavy downpour and thundershowers are expected to hit the port city again today, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday.

According to the PMD, it will be cloudy in the port city during the next 24 hours with the possibility of thundershowers and rain.

Director MET Sardar Sarfraz said that the rain system is present in the Arabian Sea southeast of Karachi and thunderstorms can form in 11 to 12 hours.

He added that winds could blow at a speed of 50 to 60km/h before the rainstorm begins, after which heavy, moderate and light rain showers are expected to fall in different parts of the city.

“30 to 40 mm of rain is expected in some areas,” he said.

The monsoon system is said to have been in Karachi's southeast since yesterday morning and has strengthened due to humidity from the sea, leading to the first monsoon rain in Pakistan's financial capital.

The PMD's top official said wind speeds in the thunderstorm were recorded at 54km/hr.

Data provided by the authority showed the highest rainfall was recorded in Saddar, at 43 millimetres (mm), while 26 mm was registered at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Faisal Base, 22mm in Nazimabad, 12mm at PAF Masroor Base, 8.8mm at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, 3.1mm in Landhi, and 1.2mm in Surjani Town on Monday.

Sarfraz added the monsoon system has become stronger due to higher humidity in the sea and intermittent rain is expected till the morning of July 8.

9 killed in first spell of rain

At least nine people were killed and several others injured due to rain in the metropolis as torrential rains wreaked havoc, bringing with it hours-long power outages in multiple neighbourhoods despite claims by the K-Electric that it had made improvements in its system ahead of the thunderstorm.

A woman and children were among those killed during the rain in the city, rescue officials confirmed. Three died as the roof of a house in Ibrahim Hyderi collapsed, while a three-year-old girl died when a wall fell in Malir's Shamsi Society, officials said. Another woman was electrocuted to death in Liaquatabad, while a child died the same way in Mominabad, Orangi Town.

Several others were injured and one person died when a pole-mounted transformer (PMT) fell in Ibrahim Hyderi, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF) said.

Two children died when the roof of a house in Ibrahim Hyderi while one other woman was killed when the roof of a house collapsed in Liaquatabad.

One person was injured when a tree fell in Korangi’s Sector 33-D, while a five-year-old was wounded when a wall collapsed in Malir's Memon Goth.

Another person died from electrocution at his home in Kaemari.