Shehbaz Sharif files plea in LHC seeking exemption from appearing before court

Plea urges court to grant exemption to PML-N president from appearing and extend the interim bail. Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif may not appear in the Lahore High Court (LHC) today as he has submitted a petition seeking exemption from appearing before the court in-person.

The lawyers of the former Punjab chief minister have stated that the PML-N president has tested negative for the coronavirus, adding that Shehbaz cannot appear before the court due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“The court should give exemption from appearance and extend the interim bail [of Shehbaz Sharif],” urges the application.

The petition is extended to be heard by a bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider. Shehbaz will be represented by his lawyers Azam Nazeer Tarar and Amjad Pervez.

PML-N leaders have slammed the government and NAB several times, saying that Shehbaz should not be asked to appear before the courts in-person.

The party's Deputy Secretary Information Attaullah Tarar had stated that Sharif is a cancer survivor and his health does not permit him to appear before NAB and the courts amid the current situation of coronavirus.



Even at the time of Shehbaz testing positive, Tarar alleged that Shehbaz Sharif’s life was put in danger by summoning him before NAB under such circumstances.

He said that NAB was informed several times that Shehbaz was a cancer patient and his immunity was weaker than normal people. It was also requested to record his statement through video link.