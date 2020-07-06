Ehsaas Programme: Govt provides Rs149.879bn to 12.3mn families

ISLAMABAD: The federal government, under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has disbursed Rs149.879 billion to at least 12,384,243 lockdown affectees.

The federal government had initiated the programme to distribute Rs12,000 among those affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

The payment process under different categories of the programme continued across the country.

According to the latest update received on July 6, a total of Rs67.156 billion had been disbursed to 5,547,709 deserving families in Punjab so far, while Rs44.902 billion have been disbursed among 3,723,230 families in Sindh.

Rs25.874 billion have been distributed among 2,131,284 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while more than Rs7.604 billion have been disbursed among 625,934 people in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs2.473 billion have been distributed among 202,464 persons while Rs1.081 billion have been distributed to 88,429 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs 0.787 billion had been disbursed among more than 65,193 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that an amount of Rs1.26 billion, among the total disbursement, was paid to the existing Kafalat beneficiaries.