SAPM Dr Zafar Mirza tests positive for COVID-19, says he has mild symptoms

The SAPM made announcement on Twitter, saying that he is self-isolating at home and taking all precautions. Photo: File

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza announced on Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The SAPM made the announcement on Twitter, where he said that upon medical advice, he is self-isolating at home and taking all the precautions.

Dr Mirza said that he is suffering from mild symptoms of COVID-19.

The SAPM, who also has been at the forefront of the government's response to the pandemic, urged his colleagues to continue the fight against the virus.