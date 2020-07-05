PTI expels MPA Uzma Kardar from party

PTI's Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability in a written order stateed that Kardar's basic party membership has been revoked. Photo: File

PTI's MPA in the Punjab Assembly Uzma Kardar has been expelled from the party for violating party discipline, a notification issued by the ruling party said.

The party's Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability has issued a written order which states that Kardar's basic party membership has been revoked.

"You have acted in a very irresponsible manner and your conduct is unbecoming of a PTI member therefore you have been expelled from the basic membership of the party," the notice read.

"As a consequence you are also not eligible to hold any post or position at the parliamentary level," it added.

Kardar may challenge the decision within seven days with the party's appellate committee.

According to the notification, a show cause notice was issued by the party to Kardar on June 15, "whereby you were expelled from the party for a period of one month".

It said she was asked to appear before the party's discipline committee on June 17 but the hearing was postponed due to her husband contracting COVID-19. The hearing was subsequently held on June 27.

The notice observes that Kardar's formal letter was received, that she was "heard very carefully" and the "audio clips of her conversation" provided to the party were "considered" after which the decision was taken.

The controversial audio clip

According to a report by The News, Kardar had made "disrespectful remarks" about the First Lady Bushra Bibi.

In a tweet, the premier's aide on overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari, said: “One can’t expect her to understand the calibre of First Lady but it is extremely shameful of Uzma Kardar to be talking behind her back. PM & First Lady’s respect comes foremost for all of us. Embarrassing behaviour from anyone who claims to be associated with the party.”

The controversy stems from an audio call leaked on social media where wherein the PTI MPA can be heard saying indecent things about Bushra Bibi. She also passed remarks on the role of some Punjab government high officials.

According to the report, a source close to Kardar said that her words were taken out of context, and edited from a private conversation.

Last month, Kardar was removed by Punjab information minister Fayyaz-ul- Hassan Chohan from the Media Strategy Committee and as a spokesperson for the provincial government.

In the 2018 general elections, Kardar won a reserved seat for women as a candidate from the PTI.



