PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto says provincial autonomy shrinking in country

PPP leader says his party has made and will continue to make, sacrifices for the constitution and democracy Photo: File

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hit out at the incumbent government on Sunday, saying that the space for provincial autonomy was shrinking in Pakistan.

Terming July 5, 1977 as the darkest day in the history of Pakistan, the PPP chairman in his video message said that democracy in the country was still in its infancy period.

Bilawal said that the PPP is marking today as a "black day" as on July 5, 1977, the constitution was suspended, democracy was wrapped up and the elected prime minister, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, was removed," the PPP leader said.

He said that the PPP has made and will continue to make, sacrifices for the constitution and democracy.

Bilawal criticised the present government, complaining that the ground for implementation of provincial autonomy is deliberately being shrunk by authorities.

Referring to the deteriorating coronavirus and economic situation in the country, the PPP chairman said that rising unemployment across the country was making the poor even more poorer.

On July 5, 1977, then army chief General Zia-ul-Haq imposed a martial law across the country, overthrowing the elected government of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Zia promised to hold elections within three months of seizing power. However, that promise came true several years later and after Bhutto was hanged.