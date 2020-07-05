Indian Army injures 22-year-old in ceasefire violation along LoC: ISPR

DG ISPR said that Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation occurred in Battal Sector along LoC. Photo: File

A 22-year-old civilian was injured after Indian Army troops committed an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Battal Sector along the Line of Control, tweeted Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Babar Ifitkhar on Sunday.

"Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation in Battal Sector along LoC, targeting a civilian population with mortars and heavy weapons, late last night," said the DG ISPR. He added that a 22-year-old civilian was also injured in the attack.

The military's media wing stated that Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the Indian firing following the ceasefire violation.

Earlier this week, a young boy was martyred due to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Indian Army targeting the civil population Tuesday night along the Line of Control (LoC) said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the ceasefire violation took place at the Lipa Sector along the LoC. Indian troops resorted to unprovoked aggression by targeting the civil population using artillery, mortars and heavy weapons..

"A young boy resident of Talwari village martyred due to Indian indiscriminate firing," said the military's media wing. It added that the Pakistan Army responded effectively to the Indian firing and targeted those posts which initiated fire.