Shehbaz Sharif tests negative for coronavirus: PML-N

PML-N says Shehbaz has been by doctors to get his anti-bodies test done for three weeks. Photo: File

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif has recovered from coronavirus after his test results came back negative, confirmed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday.

“Doctors have advised Shehbaz Sharif to get his anti-bodies tests done for three weeks,” the party spokesperson was quoted by the party's official Twitter account. She added that doctors have asked the PML-N president to be cautious until the results of the anti-body tests come out.



Last month, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had tested positive for coronavirus becoming the the latest among several lawmakers who tested positive for the infection in recent days.

Aurangzeb had said Shehbaz was isolating at home and following doctors' advice on how to fight the infection.

PML-N representative Ata Tarar, speaking to Geo News, revealed that Shehbaz had himself tested for COVID-19 after showing mild symptoms of the infection. He said that the result of the test came back positive on June 10, at 4pm.

"He was summoned on June 9 by NAB. We kept saying he is a cancer survivor, and even if you do want to conduct the investigation then do so via video link. However, this is blind political vendetta," he said.

In response to a question about the former Punjab chief minister traveling with hundreds of PML-N workers and not paying heed to social distancing protocols, Tarar said that he had appealed to the party's supporters to remain indoors and not gather at public places.

"It wasn't an official call from the party [for them to come out]," he said. "We wanted to avoid this situation. I want to say on record that if God forbid, anything were to happen to him, NAB and Imran Niazi will be held responsible."