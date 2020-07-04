PM Imran praises nation's resilience and unity against coronavirus

Prime Ministe Imran Khan visits NCOC alomg with COAS Bajwa. — NCOC/Files

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the nation’s resolve in adjusting to "the new normal" by following the safety guidelines and face the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic as one nation.



The prime minister directed to ensure strict implementation of SOPs, undertaking all required administrative actions to implement the strategy of smart lockdown, and subsequently continuing mass awareness campaign to curtail the spread of coronavirus, especially prevent its resurgence during Eid-ul-Azha.

The premier expressed these views on Saturday during his visit to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on the occasion of completion of 100 days of its establishment.

Federal ministers, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, high-ranking officials, and provincial representatives were present on the occasion.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about the current situation and the pattern analysis of COVID-19 spread.

He was also apprised on how the strategy of smart lockdown had yielded results in balancing life and livelihood, keeping the economy afloat while containing the disease.

It was highlighted that as per the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) World Economic Outlook, amongst a group of 30 countries, Pakistan has reversed the projected downturn from -0.4 to 1.1.

From July 19 to May 20, Pakistan’s exports fared much better as compared to the exports from other countries of the region.

PM Imran lauded the efforts of the NCOC team in putting up a robust response to the pandemic and ensuring coordinated actions throughout the country.

From daily monitoring of the situation to the capacity enhancement of health system and from establishing a credible database to better resource management and formulation of appropriate SOPs, the NCOC had led from the front in the fight against the pandemic, the prime minister observed.

He also paid tributes to all doctors, para-medical staff, and emergency responders working as frontline workers against COVID-19.

The prime minister also acknowledged the role and services of healthcare workers, emergency responders, and management team from all the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.