COVID-19: US donates 100 'cutting-edge' ventilators to Pakistan

The United States has donated 100 advanced ventilators to Pakistan to shore up the country’s resources in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump, after a telephonic discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan in April, had said that Pakistan has asked for ventilators for the victims of coronavirus and Washington would help Islamabad.

According to a press release issued by the US embassy, the ventilators arrived in Karachi on July 2 and will be deployed to hospitals across Pakistan.

"This donation delivers on President Donald Trump’s generous offer of these critically needed supplies and supports Pakistan’s urgent response to the pandemic," read the statement.

Made in America, the ventilators are valued at about $3 million and reflect the latest in cutting-edge medical design and technology, the official communique said, adding that the machines are compact, easily deployable, and will enable Pakistan to more effectively treat patients suffering from COVID-19.

"The United States stands with Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus. These American-made ventilators will help Pakistani patients in the most acute need of medical care,” remarked Ambassador Paul Jones.

Thanking Pakistan for its contribution of medical supplies to help fight coronavirus in the United States, the US embassy said that the US-Pakistan health partnership to fight coronavirus is helping to improve and expand laboratory testing, disease monitoring, case tracking, infection prevention and control, and patient care.

"The United States has contributed nearly $27 million in new funding so far to this vital partnership that is growing every day," the official statement highlighted.

Ventilators distributed

Later, the National Disaster Management Authority announced the province-wise allocation of medical equipment, according to which the Khyber Pakhtwnkha government would get 27 ventilators.



