Glowing tributes were paid to the bravery and coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) that successfully thwarted the June 29 attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi. Press Information Department/via The News

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a high-level meeting on internal and regional security, with participants expressing the resolve that Pakistan's sovereignty would be protected at all costs.

The meeting agreed that Pakistan believed in peaceful co-existence with its neighbours but underlined that the country had the "will and capacity" to defend its people and territorial integrity.

It also voiced serious concern over the continued human rights violation by Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice.

Chairperson Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Defence Minister Parvez Khattak, and Director-General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hamid attended the meeting.