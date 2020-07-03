'By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,' Qureshi said on Twitter. The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Friday he has contracted coronavirus and that he had quarantined himself at his home.

"This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home," Qureshi wrote on Twitter. "I have now tested positive for Covid 19."



"By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers," the foreign minister added.

Earlier today, Sindh spokesperson Murtaza Wahab was diagnosed with COVID-19, joining a long, unfortunate list of lawmakers to have been hit with the coronavirus — some of whom even succumbed to it.

According to a statement by Wahab, he has put himself under quarantine after test results came back positive today. He had no symptoms at present, he said, and was feeling alright but requested all friends and well-wishers to pray for him.

The development comes two days after Wahab released a video statement, urging people to not think of the virus as "a joke".

"Every day I see people using masks in every possible manner but not in the manner that they are supposed to use and wear masks," he wrote on Twitter.

"You have to cover your nose and your mouth with the mask," he added, strongly urging everyone to heed precautionary measures.

Lawmakers increasingly falling victim to COVID-19

Earlier this week, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq, of the MQM-P, had confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus.

A day prior to that, PPP leader Syeda Shehla Raza had contracted the deadly disease and requested people to pray for her recovery. A week ago, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had tested positive for coronavirus.