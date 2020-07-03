19 Sikh pilgrims killed as train hits their van in Sheikhupura

People busy in rescuing the victims of Sheikhupura accident. Photo Twitter

LAHORE: At least 19 Sikh pilgrims were killed on Friday when their van was hit by a train in Sheikhupura district, Geo News reported.

According to the District Police Officer Sheikhupura Ghazi Salahuddin, 15 pilgrims lost their lives as the Lahore-bound train from Karachi met with an accident near Farooqabad railway station.

The accident took place at a train crossing without a barrier. All the wounded have been shifted to a nearby hospital, added officials.

It was reported that all the bodies have been shifted to the hospital and rescue operation has been completed. The wounded were given first aid by locals at the time of the accident.

More to follow.