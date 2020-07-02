'Remain vigilant against emerging challenges,' Gen Bajwa tells troops at Corps HQ in Karachi

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa speaks to troops at the Corps Headquarters Karachi, where he expressed satisfaction over the law enforcement agencies' (LEAs) response in maintaining peace in Pakistan's financial capital. — ISPR Video/Screengrab via The News

RAWALPINDI/KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the Corps Headquarters Karachi where he advised troops to "remain vigilant against emerging challenges", a statement issued Thursday by the military's media wing read.

Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the law enforcement agencies' (LEAs) response in maintaining peace in Pakistan's financial capital, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in its statement, adding that he also went to Pakistan Rangers Sindh headquarters.



The COAS "was briefed on the operational matters and internal security situation".

Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz received the Pakistan Army chief following which the latter interacted with troops.

Gen Bajwa "expressed satisfaction over coherent response by LEAS in ensuring peace in Karachi and paid tribute to LEAs for countering nefarious designs of enemies", said the ISPR statement.

According to the statement, the army chief "also visited Garrison Health and Diagnostic Centre and Field Isolation Centre". He lauded the support rendered by the formation in the national response against COVID-19.

Earlier, on arrival at Sindh Rangers headquarters, Gen Bajwa laid a floral wreath at the shuhada monument and offered fatiha, the statement noted further.



