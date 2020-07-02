Pakistan Army dismisses 'false, irresponsible' Indian media reports of China using Skardu air base





Maj Gen Iftikhar also rejects reports of additional troop deployment in Gilgit Baltistan.Photo: File

Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar slammed Indian media for promoting “false and irresponsible” news of additional troop deployment in Gilgit Baltistan and that the Skardu air base was being used by China.

“News circulating in Indian electronic and social media claiming additional deployment of Pakistan army troops along LOC in GB and alleged use of Skardu Air base by China is false, irresponsible and far from truth,” tweeted the DG ISPR.



Maj Gen Iftikhar also stated that no such movement or induction of additional forces had taken place in the area.

“We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan,” said the tweet.

Last week, the Indian publication Economic Times had reported that a Chinese refueller aircraft had landed in Skardu. The report had also claimed that India was also keeping a “vigilant eye” on Pakistani airbases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and GB.

The time had cited sources claiming that satellite imagery had shown to them that an IL 78 tanker of China had landed at the Skardu airbase.

The report comes amid rising hostilities between Beijing and New Delhi over the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.



The tensions between the two countries have also increased further hostilities after at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the disputed area after a "violent face-off" ensued.



Since the incident, India had claimed that it has detected unusual movement by the China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) at Ladakh.

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria claimed that New Delhi knew about China's deployment across the LAC at Ladakh and Chinese air force bases.

Explaining why the IAF have moved its air bases forward, Bhadauria said that the Indian forces have witnessed an unusual movement at Ladakh.

“During summer, there are usual exercises. But at this time, we have noticed more than usual deployment. We have taken necessary action," he said.

In response to a question, he said that India was not at war with China but prepared for "any contingency".

“No, we are not at war with China. But we are prepared for any contingency. All efforts are being made to solve the situation at the LAC peacefully," he said.

When asked whether the Chinese forces held an advantage over the Indians, he said that India was "ready to handle the situation".