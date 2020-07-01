Sindh extends 'smart' lockdown till July 15 to contain coronavirus cases

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A "smart" lockdown imposed across Sindh was extended till July 15, the provincial government announced Wednesday, following its Punjab and Balochistan counterparts as the number of coronavirus cases shoot up in Pakistan.
A notification issued in this regard said the decision was taken "in continuation of the order of even number dated 1 June, 2020 and for the same reasons recorded therein the Government of Sindh, in exercise of powers under Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015)".
The province had announced on June 1 that following a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), it had been decided that economic activities must be opened and a focus on compliance of SOPs must be ensured while such economic activities are undertaken.
In today's notification, therefore, the selective lockdown has been extended for two more weeks, with the following places to remain closed and activities prohibited:
Intercity transport shall be opened "keeping in view petition by transporters in Honourable High Court of Sindh" but not inter-provincial public transport.
"The provincial government and district administration, by an order, may restrict all/any activity in areas which are the hotspots for the spread of COVID-19," the notification added.
In this period, operational days/hours for businesses shall be as under:
The notification has reminded everyone that "the threat of [COVID-19] spread has not subsided, rather increased and stricter adherence to SOPs is required than ever before".
In this regard, people are instructed to:
A day earlier, the Punjab government announced an extension in the "smart" lockdown imposed in various coronavirus hotspots across Lahore, till July 15.
Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care retired Capt Muhammad Usman said the notification will be effective immediately and will be applicable for areas identified in the June 15 order. These include Shahdra, Mazang, Shad Bagh, Harbanspura, Old Lahore, Nishtar Town, Cantt, Allama Iqbal Town and Gulberg.
It was also reported that the Punjab government has devised a "new strategy" to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A meeting presided by senior provincial minister Abdul Aleem Khan and chief secretary Punjab decided to authorise deputy commissioners to seal or reopen their areas areas depending on the number of cases there.
Meanwhile, in Balochistan, a similar extension till July 15 was announced.
As per an official notification by the provincial home department, shopping malls, markets, shops, warehouses, auto-repair shops and hair salons will be allowed to remain open from 9am to 7pm from Thursdays to Saturdays. All businesses will remain closed on Fridays.
The notification further said that tandoors, shops selling dairy products, blood banks, medical stores and teller shops will be allowed to remain open for 24 hours. Restaurants will be allowed to provide home delivery and take-away services throughout the day as well.