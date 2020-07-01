Increase of Rs2,000 in EOBI pensions for elderly approved

The approval came during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, with the EOBI pensioners to receive Rs8,500 as opposed to the Rs8,500 earlier. The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: An increase of Rs2,000 in the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pensions for the elderly across Pakistan was approved by the federal government on Wednesday.

The approval came during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today.

The premier had announced back on December 12, 2019, to increase the minimum pension from Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500.

The EOBI Board had on February 21, 2020, approved the upward revision of Rs 2,000 in the pensions and it was to take effect from January 1, 2020.

However, the Cabinet had deferred the increase in pensions on April 14, 2020.

While announcing the increment in the pension back in December, SAPM Zulfi Bukhari had vowed to raise the EOBI pensions to Rs15,000 by the end of the PTI government's first term.

