Sindh Secretariat ramps up security after PSX attack

Notification says people will not be unnecessarily allowed inside the building. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Sindh secretariat on Wednesday announced it was ramping up security of the premises following the attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) which martyred three security personnel, reported Geo News.

Gunmen armed with latest weapons and grenades had targeted the PSX compound in the city in a bid to take hostages on Monday.

A notification issued by the secretariat said people will not be unnecessarily allowed inside the building neither will police mobiles accompanying VIPs be permitted to enter or given permission to park inside.

“Only those cars that have tokens will be allowed inside the secretariat premises,” the notification said.

Earlier, Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani told lawmakers that the assembly building could be the target of a terrorist attack.

Speaking during a session of the provincial assembly on Monday, the speaker informed the lawmakers that the Sindh Assembly had been facing threats of terror attacks. Durrani said he had earlier received warnings that the assembly building could come under terrorist attack.

He said photographs of the provincial assembly building had been obtained from terrorists who were earlier arrested. The Speaker said that after receiving threats, security measures for the provincial assembly building had been heightened.

Durrani said the Sindh chief minister was fully apprised of the entire situation. He advised the legislators to remain fully alert to such a threatening situation.

Armed militants had arrived at the PSX compound in a sedan on Monday morning and attempted to enter it from the parking ground side as the business started. They were seen shouldering backpacks and carrying automatic weaponry in an amateur video captured by an eyewitness.

After failing to enter the compound, the militants launched a gun and grenade attack and attempted to storm the building while opening indiscriminate fire. They were engaged by security personnel posted and failed to make headway amidst the heavy exchange of fire.

Four militants were killed in the exchange of fire along with two PSX security guards and a police officer during the face-off.