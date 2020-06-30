Fawad Chaudhry joins Instagram

Fawad Chaudhry. — APP/Files

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced on Tuesday that he has joined Instagram.

The federal minister, who is known for his bluntness, is an active Twitter user and often give people a piece of his mind on the platform.

The science minister announced joining Instagram on his Twitter handle.

Although the minister does not have a substantial following on the newly joined platform, his regular posting on Twitter has earned him 3.2 million followers.