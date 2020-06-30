close
Tue Jun 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 30, 2020

Fawad Chaudhry joins Instagram

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 30, 2020
Fawad Chaudhry. — APP/Files

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced on Tuesday that he has joined Instagram.

The federal minister, who is known for his bluntness, is an active Twitter user and often give people a piece of his mind on the platform.

The science minister announced joining Instagram on his Twitter handle.

Although the minister does not have a substantial following on the newly joined platform, his regular posting on Twitter has earned him 3.2 million followers.  

Latest News

More From Pakistan