Nigar Johar becomes first female Lt Gen of Pakistan Army

Pakistan Army appointed its first female Lieutenant General after promoting Nigar Johar to the rank, said the Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, Nigar Johar also holds the accolade for becoming the first Surgeon General of the Pakistan Army. She hails from the Panj Pir area of Swabi district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In 2017, she became the third woman officer to reach the rank of major general.

Lt Gen Johar belongs to the Army Medical Corps and is the niece of Major (R) Mohammad Aamir, a former Pakistan Army officer who served in the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Lt Gen Nigar Johar’s father Colonel Qadir also served in the ISI. He and his wife were killed in a road accident about 30 years ago.

Swabi has produced a number of male generals, but this is the first time that a woman reaching this army rank also belongs to this district.