PTI takes one step closer to fulfilling campaign promise of South Punjab province

Headquarters for police will be set up in Multan, while civil bureaucracy’s headquarters will be based in Bahawalpur. Photo: File

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government on Tuesday took another step towards fulfilling its major campaign promise of creating South Punjab province when Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved the setting up of a secretariat for the region.

According to details, the headquarters for the police bureaucracy will be set up in Multan, whereas the civil bureaucracy’s headquarters will be in Bahawalpur.

The CM had already approved the appointment of an additional chief secretary and an additional inspector general for the region.

“PTI is on its way to fulfilling its major promise by setting up a South Punjab Secretariat,” said the CM. He added that the office will help resolve the problems of the people at their doorstep.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Buzdar had issued the notification for the appointment of additional chief secretary and additional inspector general of police.

At the time, Buzdar had said the posts had been generated and new postings would be carried out soon adding that the officials would dispense new duties from July 1. Due to the measures taken by the government, the sense of deprivation is ending in the people of Punjab, he said.

Last month Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that Rs3.5 billion had been allocated for this purpose.

The ruling party will table a bill in the National Assembly for the creation of the South Punjab province, he had announced in March after Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on the issue.