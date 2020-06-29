Bilawal, Shahzain Bugti agree on working together on national issues

Bilawal said ignoring Balochistan was another one of the incumbent PTI-led government's significant incompetence and that his party, the PPP, would never allow any compromise over the rights of the province. Twitter/PPP (@MediaCellPPP)/via The News

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and JWP leader Shahzain Bugti have agreed on going forward and working together on issues of national importance during a meeting held Monday, according to a statement the former's party.

The two leaders discussed various matters of national interest during a meeting held here at the Zardari House. Among the issues that were discussed included the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, 18th Amendment, and the rights of Balochistan and its people.

Bilawal lauded and supported the JWP leader's stance on the NFC Award and the 18th Amendment. During former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari's tenure, Balochistan received a specialised package for the commencement of the province's rights, Bugti said.

The PPP has been compassionate towards the Baloch people and their wounds, the JWP leader added.

On the other hand, Bilawal said ignoring Balochistan was another one of the incumbent government's significant incompetence. The PPP would never allow any compromise over the rights of the province, he added.

