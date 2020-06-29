Pakistan opens Kartarpur Corridor after three-and-a-half month closure

Evacuee Trust Property Board says the corridor was closed in March and the board said that it has been reopened on the request of the Sikh community.

LAHORE: The Kartarpur Corridor was reopened today [Monday] after three-and-a-half months to commemorate the death anniversary of Sikh Maharaja Ranjit Singh, said Punjab’s Evacuee Trust Property Board.

According to the board, the corridor was closed in March and the board said that it has been reopened on the request of the Sikh community.

According to Sardar Gobind Singh, Head Granthi Darbar, Kartarpur, the death anniversary rituals of Sikh Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Darbar Baba Guru Nanak Kartarpur were held today.

However, due to the lockdown, the entry to Kartarpur Gurdwara has been closed.

Sardar Gobind Singh further said that the entire Sikh nation is immensely happy with the reopening of the corridor after nearly four months.

He said that Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including Pakistan, would participate in a prayer ceremony on the occasion while the Indian government should also allow Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur corridor.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9 last year but the corridor was closed after the outbreak of the COVID-19.

On the other hand, Pakistan had announced to open Kartarpur corridor on June 29 and India was also informed about the development but New Delhi had refused to open the corridor for its pilgrims.