PM Imran condemns attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the entire nation is proud of the soldiers who bravely fought off terrorists to prevent massive casualties. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the entire nation was proud of the soldiers who valiantly fought off militants who stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

“Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan condemns the terrorist attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange. The security forces bravely fought the enemy and thwarted the attack,” PTI’s Shahbaz Gill wrote on Twitter.

Gill added the whole nation was proud of its brave soldiers. “I have extended my heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and pray for the recovery of the injured.”

Four terrorists were killed by the police around 10am today after they opened fire and killed four security guards and a police sub-inspector.

Armed militants stormed the PSX compound in a sedan and attempted to enter it from the parking ground side, according to initial reports and eyewitness statements. They were seen shouldering backpacks and carrying automatic weaponry in an amateur video captured by an eyewitness. The equipment, arms, and ammunition recovered from them indicated that they had come prepared for a long siege.

Not a single terrorist entered the PSX building: DIG South

It was a terrorist attack, there's no doubt about it," said DIG South. Since security was beefed up, all four terrorists were not able to enter the building, they were stopped outside," he added.

The DIG South said that the blood being shown on media, inside the PSX building, was of a security guard and not the militants who had attempted to enter the building.

Kharal thanked security agencies for sharing intelligence about a probable attack which helped thwart massive casualties. He said that if it were not for the security guards who laid down their lives in the attack and the police as well as rangers personnel who acted swiftly, the situation could have gotten out of hand.

Once again commending the efforts put in by the law enforcement agencies, Kharal said that trading had not stopped for even a second whilst the attack took place.