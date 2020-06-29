Politicians condemn attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

The attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange took place on Monday in Karachi during which four militants were killed, however, four security guards along with one police officer embraced martyrdom. Photo: File

KARACHI: Politicians strongly condemned the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that took place on Monday in Karachi in which four security guards and one police officer embraced martyrdom.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail strongly condemned the attack on the Stock Exchange and said the attack was aimed at “tarnishing our relentless war on terror.”

“Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror. Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive and their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs,” he tweeted.

Sindh chief minister called for an immediate inquiry report into the attack while appreciating the timely action taken by the police and rangers to thwart off the attack.

“Chief Minister Sindh has directed all law enforcement agencies to be more vigilant,” a tweet from the CM House read.

The CM House further added that Murad had said a detailed inquiry should be held into the attack and the report be submitted to him.

PML-N’s Hina Pervez Butt criticized the government for failing to keep terrorism at bay.

“Nawaz Sharif had worked so hard to eradicate terrorism but under Niazi, the law and order situation in the country has started deteriorating again. This government is failing in every field,” she tweeted.

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill in a tweet said Prime Minister Imran Khan had condemned the attack.

“Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan's terrorist attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange condemned - the security forces bravely fought the enemy and thwarted the attack,” he tweeted.

Gill added the whole nation was proud of its brave soldiers. “I have extended my heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and pray for the recovery of the injured.”

Son of late Punjab governor Salman Taseer, Shehryar Taseer also condemned the attack.

“Well done Sindh Rangers. However, reports coming in say fice people have died and many are injured. My prayers for the families of the affected. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un,” he tweeted.

Right activist and daughter of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also took to twitter to extend her condolences and condemnation of the attack.

"Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. Salute our brave officers who fought back and killed the terrorists. Reports still coming in about loss of innocent lives, praying for the victims of the terrible attack and their families," she wrote on Twitter.





