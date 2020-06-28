Man dies while making TikTok video in Karachi's Korangi

Back in April, a 20-year-old had died after getting struck and crushed by a train while filming a TikTok video in Karachi's Landhi neighbourhood. AFP/Joel Saget/Files

KARACHI: A young man passed away while making a TikTok video here in the city's Korangi neighbourhood, authorities said Sunday.

According to the police, three young men were injured while driving and making a TikTok video in Karachi's Korangi area earlier. One of the three, however, succumbed to his injuries later in a hospital, police said.



Back in April, a 20-year-old had died after getting struck and crushed by a train while filming a TikTok video in Karachi's Landhi neighbourhood. Police had explained that the young man had gone to the central railway line in the evening where he sat on the track to shoot his clip for social media.



Kashif Arshad was injured severely after a local train travelling to Hyderabad hit him, police had said, adding that his friends shifted him to a hospital on a motorcycle. However, he later succumbed to his wounds.