Fri Jun 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 26, 2020

Alia Shawkat opens up about her relationship with Brad Pitt in latest interview

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 26, 2020

Alia Shawkat has denied that she is dating Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt.

She opened up about her relationship with the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" star during an interview with Vulture on Friday.

"We are just friends," she said amid rumours that the actress has been dating Pitt after his split with wife Angelina Jolie.

“All my friends were like ‘What’s going on?’ and sending me photos,” Shawkat said.

 “I just felt overwhelmed. It’s that feeling of being naked in school, like, oh my God, everyone’s looking at me,” she was quoted by the publication as saying.

Brad Pitt was also rumoured to have been dating his former wife Jennifer Aniston.


