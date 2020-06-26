Eid-ul-Azha 2020: Cattle markets to be set up outside city limits in Punjab

LAHORE: Cattle markets would be established outside the city limits this year to contain the spread of coronavirus during the upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Azha and a committee headed by a provincial minister is tasked to oversee the matter.

The supervisory committee would finalise the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the markets. It was also decided that cattle-owners and customers would be fined should there be a violation of the precautionary measures.

In this regard, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said sacrificial animals were an important part of the rural economy, which he wished to flourish.

Cattle markets, therefore, would be set up outside the city's limits in July, with the relevant deputy commissioners assigned to determine their locations.

To ensure that no sick sacrificial animals were brought to the cattle markets for sale, special committees were formed to check the livestock.

Earlier this month, Sindh's local government department had penned a letter to the home department, requesting revocation of the cattle markets' licenses on the back of a rising number of coronavirus cases in Karachi and the risk that such gatherings posed.

Permission to set up the markets, however, had previously been given on June 3 in response to a letter from the Sindh home department.