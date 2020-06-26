Former JI amir Syed Munawar Hasan passes away

KARACHI: Former Ameer of the Jamat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hasan, 78, breathed his last on Friday at a local hospital where he was undergoing treatment, reported Geo News.

As per reports, Hasan had been admitted to a local hospital and was shifted to an intensive care unit after his condition deteriorated.



Hasan was born in Delhi in August 1941. After partition in 1947, he moved with his family from Delhi to Lahore and then, from Lahore to Karachi where he pursued his education and politics.

The former JI chief started his politics from the National Students Federation (NSF) and went on to become its president in 1959. He joined the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba organisation in June 1960 and went on to become its president in 1963.

Hasan was respected by his peers in politics and regarded with respect by his rivals. He was the fourth JI chief who led the party from March 2009 to 2014.

After his death, JI leaders and workers arrived at the hospital where he had breathed his last. No announcement has been made regarding his funeral prayers so far.