Emma Roberts reportedly expecting first child with Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, according to Us Weekly.

According to a source quoted by the outlet, “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” and that they were “having fun and enjoying each other.”



Earlier, the new couple on the block was seen holding hands in Los Angeles after being linked since March 2019.

Roberts previously dated actor Evan Peters for years until they called it quits for good in March 2019.

Roberts and Peters started dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of Adult World.

A year later Roberts was arrested in 2013 for allegedly getting into an scuffle with Peters that left him with a bloody nose, but Peters didn’t want to press charges so Roberts was released from jail a few hours later.

The duo then got engaged but called it quits in 2015. They dated off and on until 2019 before parting ways fir good in 2019.