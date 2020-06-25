COAS reiterates Pakistan Army's commitment to working for security, sustained socioeconomic progress

"Highlighting internal and external challenges to National Security, COAS said that full spectrum of these challenges demands comprehensive national response, and strengthening of all state institutions," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. ISPR/Handout via The News

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army would continue working for the "provision of secure environment for sustained socioeconomic progress", General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Thursday.



According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Chief of the Army staff (COAS) made these comments while addressing the participants of the 'National Security and War' course at the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad.



The "COAS shared his thoughts on security environment of the region and his vision of enduring peace in Pakistan," the ISPR noted.

"Highlighting internal and external challenges to National Security, COAS said that full spectrum of these challenges demands comprehensive national response, and strengthening of all state institutions.

"He said that Army will keep doing all that is required of us for provision of secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress," the statement added.

Gen Bajwa reiterated that the army was committed to Pakistan's defence and security and would continue to perform with national support. NDU President Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed had received the COAS on his arrival to the varsity earlier.

