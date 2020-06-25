Man murders mother, sister in 'honour-killing' in Sargodha

Sargodha police spokesperson said initial investigation suggested the double homicide was an "honour-killing". The News/via Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

SARGODHA: A young man allegedly murdered his mother and sister in what the police termed Thursday an incident of 'honour-killing' in the city's Midh Ranjha neighbourhood.



Police said the suspect used a sharp tool, such as a knife, to stab his the two women.

Authorities said the man has been identified and was absconding. Raids to search for and arrest the suspect were being carried out, they added, noting that they were hopeful of catching him soon.

According to the relatives of the deceased women, the young man often fought with his sister.

A spokesperson of the Sargodha police said initial investigation suggested the double homicide was an "honour-killing".