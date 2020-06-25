close
Thu Jun 25, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 25, 2020

Tripartite agreement signing for Kohala Hydel Power Project to be held today: SAPM

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 25, 2020
SAPM Bajwa says the Kohala Hydel Power Project is the largest power sector investment of $2.4 bn in a single Independent Power Producer (IPP). Photo: File

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa  revealed on Thursday that the tripartite agreement signing ceremony for Kohala Hydel Power Project will be held today. 

SAPM Bajwa said that it was a "historic day"  as it is the largest power sector investment of $2.4 billion in a single Independent Power Producer (IPP). 

"With PM Imran’s clear direction to expedite CPEC projects,all stake holders worked hard to bring this day," tweeted SAPM Bajwa  on Thursday. 

The work on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) funded Kohala Hydropower Project has been in jeopardy since last year as the Chinese contractor has been demobilised following controversy over downstream environmental flows.

The 1,124MW (megawatt) Kohala Hydropower Project, being built on Jhelum River in Azad Kashmir under CPEC, has been awarded to Kohala Hydropower Company Ltd (KHCL), which is a subsidiary of China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC).

