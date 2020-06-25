Meghan Markle, Prince Harry volunteer at social justice charity to feed the hungry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visitied social justice charity Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles to prepare meals for the hungry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a visit yesterday to the charitable organisation that "provide[s] training and support to formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated men and women in the city, allowing them to redirect their lives," according to the organization's site.



During the visit, the former royals joined the group's participants called ("Homies") working in the café and bakery where they cooked meals for the #FeedHOPE program, which employs Homeboy participants to provide meals to vulnerable families in LA amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were just 'Harry and Meghan' to the homies," said the group's founder, Father Greg Boyle. "They rolled up their sleeves and deeply engaged with our workers in the bakery and café. It was immediate kinship and heartening in its mutuality."

Meghan and Harry have visited and volunteered with charities in the past as well during the ongoing pandemic.

Earlier, the couple was seen delivering meals to the needy back in April with Project Angel Food.

Dan Tyrell, one of the people to receive meals from the Duke and Duchess, spoke to local publication WEHOville about his experience seeing the couple. “They were both nice and very down-to earth people,” Tyrell said. “They had masks on, and they were dressed down with jeans, but very nice jeans. I thought that tall red-headed guy looked pretty familiar, and that girl was very pretty. Then I saw the large black SUVs with the security guards behind them.”

