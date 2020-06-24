Pakistan 'disappointed' over objection regarding designation of Indian national in UN sanctions list

FO says India has fomented terrorism inside Pakistan by providing training, financial and material support to terrorist groups to kill innocent people in Pakistan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the non-designation of an Indian national as a terrorist by the United Nations Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office, Pakistan had proposed the designation of four Indian nationals — Venumadhav Dongara, Ajoy Mistry, Gobinda Patnaik, and Angara Appaji in 2019 — under the UN 1267 Sanctions List.

“These individuals were financing, sponsoring and organising terrorism inside Pakistan by providing financial, technical and material support to terrorist groups including TTP, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and others,” the Foreign Office said.

It added, “We are disappointed that Pakistan’s proposal to designate Venumadhav Dongara as a terrorist has been objected to. Pakistan hopes that the listing requests of other three Indian nationals will be given due consideration by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee in an objective and transparent manner.”

The Foreign Office added that India has fomented terrorism inside Pakistan by providing training, financial and material support to terrorist groups to kill innocent people in Pakistan.

“These Indian nationals are now residing in India with impunity which vindicates Pakistan’s position that India is a state-sponsor of terrorism,” it added.