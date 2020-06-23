Gen Bajwa calls for international cooperation to fight COVID-19

COAS Bajwa hails Beijing's assistance in Pakistan's fight against coronavirus in a meeting with a delegation of Chinese military. ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said multinational support and global cooperation is vital to boost national efforts to manage the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact.

This, he said, in a meeting with a delegation of the Chinese Army who called on him today, the military's media wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement, said: "A ten-member People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Medical Team led by Chief of ICU Department, PLA General Hospital, Maj Gen Doctor Zhou Feihu, called on Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa."

During the interaction, matters related to COVID-19 containment, and Pakistan's "comprehensive" response against the pandemic were discussed.

"COAS expressed gratitude for China's support related to immediate medical supplies and assistance especially the visit by Chinese medical experts to help Pakistan fight the pandemic," the statement read.

COAS, during the meeting, said that while the world is still making efforts to find a cure against COVID-19, multinational support and global cooperation is vital to boost national efforts to manage the disease and also its economic impact.

"Visiting dignitary reassured China's continued support for Pakistan at all forums," the statement added.

Senate unanimously passes resolution thanking China

On May 14, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution thanking neighbouring China for its support during the coronavirus pandemic.

The resolution, moved by leader of the Opposition Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, read: "China’s support has helped Pakistan to combat COVID-19 by protecting our people, saving our lives, as well as providing our health workers with testing kits, protective gears, and ventilators at a time when these were badly need plus sending medical teams."

The resolution praised the government and people of China, led by President Xi Jinping, who took "decisive and timely measures" to combat the virus in the country.