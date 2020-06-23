Britney Spears enjoys beach day with beau Sam Asghari

Pop star Britney Spears and her beau Sam Asghari enjoyed a day at the beach — and the couple did their bit to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.



Spears, 38, and her boyfriend Asghari, 26, paired their swimsuits with masks for the outing to make sure they were safe during a trip to the beach.

The singer, shared several snaps from their day on the sand on Instagram Monday, writing in the caption, "All you need is love and the beach …. @samasghari !!!!!"

Britney and Sam looked like they were having a great time as they soaked in the sun while donning their required face gear.



Though Britney's smile was hidden with a mask, her body language made it clear she was loving the beach day with her hunky boyfriend.



Sam put his muscular figure on display while taking in the waves with his other half. Showing some affection, the 'Crossroads' actress leaned her head towards the Iranian hunk.

Britney also included a video showing her feet get splashed with the ocean tide and a page of a coloring book that read 'All you need is love and the beach.'

Britney and Sam have been dating for almost four years. The pop star has two sons, Jayden and Sean Preston, from her three year marriage to Kevin Federline. Federline currently has custody of their sons, who are 13 and 14.